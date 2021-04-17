Two people were shot and wounded April 17 at a Buckhead Village nightlife spot, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

According to APD, the shootings happened around 2:52 a.m. at 3179 Peachtree Road, an address shared by the club Red Martini and the bar Moondogs. Officers found a male victim at the scene with several gunshot wounds and later learned of a second male victim who had taken himself to a hospital. APD spokesperson Officer Anthony Grant said the preliminary police report says the victims were shot while leaving that address but does not specify which business they visited.

APD said its preliminary investigation said a third person “appeared to be involved in the incident” and may be the shooter.

The shooting scene is about two blocks from APD’s Zone 2 precinct on Maple Drive. The incident comes amid a wave of gun violence and other crime that has sparked legislation to turn the neighborhood into its own city and led local business organizations to develop a “Buckhead Security Plan.”