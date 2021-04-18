The DeKalb County Sanitation Division will offer free collection of large items, such as furniture and appliances, for residents of DeKalb County May 7-29.

Collection will be staggered based on residents’ designated sanitation collection days, according to a press release. If a resident misses their collection, they should contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404-294-2900.

The collection schedule is as follows:

For customers with a Monday sanitation schedule, collection will take place May 7-8. Items should be placed on the curb no later than 7 a.m. on May 7.

For customers with a Tuesday sanitation schedule, collection will take place May 14-15. Items should be placed on the curb no later than 7 a.m. on May 14.

For customers with a Wednesday sanitation schedule, collection will take place May 21-22. Items should be placed on the curb no later than 7 a.m. on May 21.

For customers with a Thursday sanitation schedule, collection will take place May 28-29. Items should be placed on the curb no later than 7 a.m. on May 28.

Residents can contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404.294.2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov with questions. For more information on the collection service, click here.