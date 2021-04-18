Livable Buckhead’s annual walking and exercise contest is returning for a third edition throughout the month of May.

The nonprofit’s “buckheadWALKS!” program offers prizes to individuals and teams that earn the most points for at-home and virtual walks or runs, virtual classes, a scavenger hunt and other activities.

Prizes include a catered picnic in a local park, a stay at Buckhead’s Grand Hyatt hotel and restaurant gift cards, among others.

Running May 1-31, the program is open to all Buckhead residents and employees of Buckhead-based businesses. Participation is free, but requires the use of such tracking apps as Fitbit, Google Fit and Wellable.

For full details, see livablebuckhead.com/walk.