A Sandy Springs Police officer was injured in a crash during a chase of a driver who was allegedly speeding south on Ga. 400 and remains in stable condition at an area hospital.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. April 18 when the traffic stop was attempted, but the driver attempted to elude arrest, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

The officer lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.

The SSPD is working to identify the suspect, who fled the scene.