A community-wide recycling event will accept electronics, paint, sneakers, youth sports equipment and home medical supplies from 9 a.m. to noon on April 24. Recyclers can also get autographs and photos with former National Football League players.

Leadership Sandy Springs annual “LSS Recycles” event will be held at the City Springs South Parking Lot, across Mount Vernon Highway from City Springs at 1 Galambos Way.

The South parking lot is across Mount Vernon Highway from the City Green at City Springs.

Residents can get rid of unwanted electronics, paint, sneakers, youth sports equipment and home medical supplies without getting out of their vehicle.

There is no charge to recycle sneakers, youth sports equipment or home medical devices, which will be donated to Friends of Disabled Adults and Children.

Electronics will be recycled for a donation of $20 per carload, with special pricing by the pound for LCD and CRT televisions, batteries, printers, media discs and tapes. All hard drives and devices will be wiped clean.

New or used liquid paint will be collected for a fee of $2 per quart, pint or spray can; $5 per gallon; and $25 per 5-gallon container.

Donations can be paid online in advance or by credit card at the event.

Those who recycle can also take a socially-distanced masked photo with former NFL players from the NFL Players Association at an EcoSneakers.org tent. The tent will be placed at the top of the parking lot supporting the nonprofit’s mission to give gently worn sneakers to those who need them and repurpose worn sneakers into athletic surfaces for basketball courts and playgrounds. The players will also be giving out autographed flyers. For photos, attendees are asked to park on the street or in the City Springs parking deck.

LSS is partnering with eWaste/ePlanet, Atlanta Paint Disposal, EcoSneakers.org, Sandy Springs Youth Sports and Sandy Springs Rotary in this part of its signature community service event, Volunteer for a Better Sandy Springs (VBSS), now in its 19th year.

While recycling continues, small groups of VBSS volunteers will be working on the playgrounds at High Point and Lake Forest Elementary schools, on the trails at Morgan Falls and Abernathy Greenway Parks and in the community garden at the Community Assistance Center (CAC). All COVID-19 protocols will be in place.