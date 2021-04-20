COVID-19 diagnoses in Brookhaven and Dunwoody’s main ZIP codes rose about 46 cases in six days, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses were estimated at 6,243 cases as of the April 18 report, up from about 6,197 on April 13.

Reports in Dunwoody’s 30338 ZIP code increased from at least 2,378 confirmed cases of the infectious virus to approximately 2,395 diagnoses. The tally in Dunwoody’s other main ZIP code, 30346, rose by eight cases.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 3,341 cases, up 21 since April 13.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths, but as of April 18, DeKalb County has reported 56,772 cases and 903 deaths.

Among all DeKalb County positive cases, 7.9% were hospitalized and 1.6% have died.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 348. Board of Health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

As of April 19, DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the Atlanta metro area, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett County by about 28,479 cases, Fulton County by about 23,700 cases and Cobb County by about 2,868 cases.