Georgians who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 can apply for help for funeral assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Those who have paid funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020, for a person whose death may have been caused or likely was the result of COVID-19 may be eligible for up to $9,000 of assistance per funeral.

“While no amount of money can heal the loss of a loved one, this grant program can help ease the financial strain on Staters who’ve suffered so much from COVID-19,” said U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, whose district includes parts of Brookhaven and Buckhead, in a press release about the program.

Requests for assistance must be made by calling FEMA’s dedicated call center at 844-684-6333 (TTY 800-462-7585) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Online applications will not be accepted. Multilingual services will be available.

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien. The funeral expenses must be for an individual whose death happened in the United States, U.S. territories or the District of Columbia.

Information applicants should collect before calling FEMA that are necessary for an application includes:

· Social Security number for the applicant and the deceased individual;

· Date of birth for the applicant and the deceased individual;

· Current mailing address for the applicant;

· Current telephone number for the applicant;

· Location or address where the deceased individual passed away;

· Information about burial or funeral insurance policies;

· Information about other funeral assistance received, such as donations;

· CARES Act grants and assistance from voluntary organizations, and;

· Routing and account number of the applicant’s checking or savings account for direct deposit, if requested.

More information can be found on FEMA’s website.