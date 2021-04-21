Young artists painted nature-themed murals this month in Buckhead’s Mountain Way Common park, decorating some of the towering pillars that support the Ga. 400 and MARTA overpass that shadows the unique green space.

Jagger Rogers, a second-grader at Bolton Academy, paints her mural. (Joshua Crowder)

The murals were created by eight students who won a juried art contest dubbed “Picture Your Path,” as the art is along a future section of the PATH400 multiuse trail. The contest was organized by Lovett School senior Katie Meier as Girl Scouts Gold Star project. Several years ago, Meier won a similar mural contest from PATH400 operator Liveable Buckhead, which helped coordinate “Picture Your Path.”

The future section of the PATH400 trail in Mountain Way Common with the murals going up in the background on pillars that support Ga. 400 and MARTA’s Red Line. (Joshua Crowder)

According to Livable Buckhead, 75 young artists applied, with winners chosen by a panel that included Dianne Belk, the founding chair of the Girl Scouts-supporting Juliette Gordon Low Society; Katherine Dirga, MARTA’s director of art; City Councilmember J.P. Matzigkeit of Buckhead’s District 8; Livable Buckhead Executive Director Denise Starling; and teacher Fran Turner.

Katie Maier, the contest organizer, paints the contest’s logo on a pillar. (Joshua Crowder)

The winners were Berkeley Dana, Danny Diulus, Elizabeth Dobrotka, Milan Everhart-Chappelle, Autumn Lundy, Jagger Rogers, Emma Stoll and Noa Tsur. They were organized into two groups that painted their murals on April 10 and 18. The photos here were taken during the April 18 painting.

Autumn Lundy, center, paints her mural atop a ladder with help from her mom while Bolton Academy teacher Stephany Walls looks on. (Joshua Crowder)

Mountain Way Common is located at 4124 North Ivy Road, beneath the highway and train overpass. For more information, see mountainwaycommon.net.

Photos by Joshua Crowder.