Keith Zgonc has retired from his role as deputy chief of the Sandy Springs Police Department to accept the job of the chief of the Smyrna Police Department.

His appointment as Smyrna’s police chief was made official and he was sworn in during a Smyrna City Council meeting on April 19.

His predecessor in Smyrna, Joseph Bennett, was appointed as the city administrator.

The position of deputy chief for the Sandy Springs Police Department remains vacant, said SSPD spokesperson Sgt. Samuel Worsham. He said Police Chief Kenneth DeSimone told him the appointment will be an internal candidate from the department’s qualified command staff officers.

The deputy chief handles day-to-day operations of the entire department, Worsham said.

“And when the chief is out, he is the acting chief of police,” he said.

Zgonc’s career in law enforcement began in 1991 in Smyrna. He left in 2006 to join the new Sandy Springs Police Department as one of its original officers with the rank of lieutenant. He rose through the ranks to become a captain before being named deputy chief in 2016. In that role he managed the operations and administrative functions of the department.

Zgonc is the second city official to recently leave Sandy Springs for Smyrna. Andrea Worthy joined the Cobb County city as its new Economic Development director in January after serving in the same role for Sandy Springs for eight years.