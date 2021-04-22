Jerry’s Habima Theatre, a theatrical company featuring actors with special needs, is returning to the stage with a virtual showcase premiering on Thursday, April 29 at 7 p.m.

A scene from Jerry’s Habima Theatre’s 2020 production of ‘Mamma Mia.’ (Special)

The free, hour-long event is a combination of musical and dance numbers from some of the group’s most popular shows. It will feature the cast from last year’s production of “Mamma Mia!” All performances will be recorded for availability following the premiere.

Jerry’s Habima Theatre is a program of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA) in Dunwoody. For more information, see atlantajcc.org/habima.