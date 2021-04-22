A man was wounded April 19 in a shootout that followed an incident at a Buckhead hotel, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

According to a preliminary APD report, the incident began around 10 p.m. at the SpringHill Suites Atlanta Buckhead hotel at 3459 Buckhead Loop, when a 28-year-old man named Qudus Ibiyemi arrived to “meet a female.” Ibiyemi was approached by Dasheen Tucker, 47, and an unidentified male suspect. The unidentified suspect shot at Ibiyemi in the parking lot, according to APD. Ibiyemi ran from the area, while Tucker and the unidentified suspect followed him in a vehicle, according to APD. Someone in the vehicle fired another shot at Ibiyemi, who “returned fire, striking Mr. Tucker,” according to the APD report.

Tucker was found with a wound in the leg at 3393 Piedmont Road, a Hampton Inn hotel. He was hospitalized in stable condition, according to APD.

No one had been charged in relation to the incident as of April 22, according to APD.

Update: This story has been updated with further information from the Atlanta Police Department.