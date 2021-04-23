No foul play is suspected in the death of an unidentifed person whose body was found at a Buckhead construction site April 22, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

According to an APD report, officers responded around 12:30 p.m. at 2878 Piedmont Road, where witnesses had found a “decomposed body floating in the well.”

APD has listed the incident as a “natural death.” That means no foul play is suspected pending an investigation from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office, according to APD spokesperson Officer Anthony Grant.

This story is based on a preliminary police report that does not include all investigative material that APD may have. Details may change as the investigation continues.