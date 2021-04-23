The Buckhead Business Association has declared a three-way tie for its annual “Business of the Year” awards.

The three winners, announced April 22, are: The Burgess Hotel; Le Colonial, a French-Vietnamese restaurant; and Penley Art Company. Video interviews with owners of the winning businesses can be seen on the BBA YouTube channel.

The BBA also announced its “Entrepreneur of the Year” award will go to Jennifer Morgan, founder of the women’s-only co-working space Eleanor’s Place. That award will be discussed at a BBA virtual networking event scheduled for April 29.

In previous years, the BBA has announced those and other awards at an annual luncheon, but that event has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.