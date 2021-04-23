The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closures

April 27-28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Barfield Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road.

April 29-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400.

Abernathy Road ramp closures

April 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

April 27-28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

April 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Spalding Drive and Pitts Road, one right lane.

April 23 and 26-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes.

April 26-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Pitts Road and North Springs MARTA Station, one right lane.

April 29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and April 30, 9 p.m., through May 3, 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, one right lane.

Hammond Drive ramp closures

April 29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and April 30, 9 p.m., through May 3, 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 ramp closures

April 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road closed.

April 23 and 26-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Roswell Road closed.

I-285 lane closures

April 26-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Long Island Drive and Lake Forrest Drive, two right lanes.

April 26-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Perimeter Center Parkway and Ga. 400, two right lanes.

April 26-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Roswell Road and Mount Vernon Highway, two right lanes.

Other traffic changes

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.