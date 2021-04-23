The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.
Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.
Abernathy Road closures
April 27-28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Barfield Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road.
April 29-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400.
Abernathy Road ramp closures
April 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.
Ga. 400 ramp closures
April 27-28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road westbound closed.
Ga. 400 lane closures
April 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Spalding Drive and Pitts Road, one right lane.
April 23 and 26-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes.
April 26-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Pitts Road and North Springs MARTA Station, one right lane.
April 29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and April 30, 9 p.m., through May 3, 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, one right lane.
Hammond Drive ramp closures
April 29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and April 30, 9 p.m., through May 3, 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.
I-285 ramp closures
April 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road closed.
April 23 and 26-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Roswell Road closed.
I-285 lane closures
April 26-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Long Island Drive and Lake Forrest Drive, two right lanes.
April 26-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Perimeter Center Parkway and Ga. 400, two right lanes.
April 26-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Roswell Road and Mount Vernon Highway, two right lanes.
Other traffic changes
I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.