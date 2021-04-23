Linda Trickey, an attorney with Cox Communications who has lived in Sandy Springs since 1996, announced her plans to run for election to the City Council District 2 seat.

“Since 2005 I have had the pleasure of witnessing the remarkable transformation of the city from county management to the local control we have today, thanks to the tireless work of [founding mayor] Eva Galambos and others. It has been gratifying to watch Eva’s successors and the various City Council members build on her vision and legacy,” she said in her announcement.

Linda Trickey

She is expected to face Melody Kelley in the District 2 election Nov. 2. Kelley filed her declaration of intent to campaign for the City Council seat early this year. Another challenger, Jason Hamilton, dropped out of the race. And incumbent Steve Soteres announced he doesn’t plan to seek reelection.

Trickey said she has been active in Fulton County Schools since 2004 when her eldest child began attending Spalding Drive Elementary School. She’s part of the citizen group pushing the school district to replace North Springs High School with a new building through funding in the next E-SPLOST, an education sales tax voters would need to approve in November.

District 2 residents have told her they want more places to walk, dine out, shop and have family-friendly activities, Trickey said.

“To continue making our city a desirable place to live we must work together to be inclusive, manage our growth and redevelopment, support public safety and traffic efficiency measures, and preserve the unique attributes of our city’s history,” she said.

She wants to attract new businesses and bring more amenities such as parks, trails and events to the district.

She has worked as an attorney with Cox Communications for 18 years.