A 16-year-old pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle in Buckhead April 23 and cited by police on an accusation of causing the collision.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the teen boy was struck around 3:21 p.m. at Lenox Road and Ga. 400 northbound. APD said he was taken to a hospital after complaining of arm and leg pain.

The teen was cited under a city ordinance barring a “pedestrian in the roadway,” according to APD. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was not cited, according to APD.

Officers notified the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services about the incident and continue to investigate, APD said.

The April 23 incident was the latest of several in Buckhead in recent months where pedestrians were hit by vehicles, including four deaths.

This story is based on a preliminary police report that does not include all investigative material that APD may have. Details may change as the investigation continues. All suspects and defendants are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court.