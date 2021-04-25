The Buckhead-based Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC) has announced the lineup for this year’s virtual spring market, “DESIGN ADAC,” taking place April 27-29.

The three-day event will feature interior design product presentations, book launches, expert advice and home tours.

A Nicole Hollis rocking chair for McGuire is serving as a logo for the “Design ADAC” interior design festival held virtually by the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center. (Special)

“We are so excited to bring the community together for all-virtual event programming again this spring to highlight this renewed appreciation for home and continue to find new, energizing sources of inspiration,” said Katie Miner, general manager of ADAC, in a written statement. “From conversations around sustainability in design to in-depth lessons from iconic leaders in the industry, ‘DESIGN ADAC’ continues to spark new perspectives and conversations around a new landscape for our future.”

The full schedule can be found in the event guide here. Registration is required and is free of charge. See the website to register. register here.

ADAC showrooms at 351 Peachtree Hills Ave. will continue to be open daily during the event, following pandemic health and safety guidelines.