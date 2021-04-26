Brookhaven will hold a second town hall to receive public input on its redistricting map options on April 28 at 8:30 a.m.

The town hall will be hosted by the Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce and will be a hybrid event, according to a city press release. The city held a previous redistricting town hall on April 20.

The in-person portion of the meeting will be held at the Lynwood Recreation Center at 3360 Osborne Road. Participants can also join in on Zoom or view the meeting on the city’s Facebook page. To register to attend the event in person, click here.

The city held a previous redistricting town hall on April 20. Five possible map options can be viewed on the city’s website. A sixth option is also listed on the website, but according to city spokesperson Burke Brennan, that map is not a viable option.

Because of the city’s upcoming November election and numerous recent annexations, Brookhaven has decided to proceed with redistricting without U.S. Census Data. Census data is fundamental to the redistricting process, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release of 2020’s data has been pushed back to September. Candidate qualifying dates for the election are in August.

District 4 Councilmember Joe Gebbia and City Attorney Chris Balch will be at the meeting, according to the press release.