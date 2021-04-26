A driver was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Buckhead on April 25, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

According to an APD preliminary report, the collision happened around 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Piedmont and Alpine roads. One driver, whose identity APD has not released, was ejected from the vehicle and died at a hospital, according to the report. The driver of the other vehicle was in “stable condition,” according to APD.

APD is continuing to investigate the collision.

This story is based on a preliminary police report that does not include all investigative material that APD may have. Details may change as the investigation continues.