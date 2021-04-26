After skipping last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dunwoody Arts Festival is back this year.

The Dunwoody Arts Festival is an annual event that takes place over Mother’s Day weekend to celebrate local art in the city. The festival will be held on May 8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and May 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free.

The festival has previously been held on Dunwoody Village Parkway, but this year’s festival will take place at Brook Run Park at 4770 North Peachtree Road. The park will provide room to “spread out and still enjoy the incredible artists and vendors,” a press release said.

In addition to artists and food vendors this year, members of Georgia Grown — a division of the Georgia Department of Agriculture that promotes local growers and businesses — will showcase their products during the weekend.

Attendees are required to have masks to enter the festival and social distancing will be enforced, according to the press release. There will be hand sanitizing stations located throughout the festival grounds, and children’s activities will be limited.

Residents who cannot attend the festival or are uncomfortable doing so can purchase art from some of the featured artists online through May 14.