Dunwoody Municipal Court will hold two amnesty programs this year, offering forgiveness for traffic citation fees and active warrants for failing to appear in court.

The first program will take place in May and aims to settle outstanding violations and reduce arrests, according to a press release. The court has decided to offer two programs this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A city spokesperson said the city has not decided when the second amnesty program will take place.

According to the press release, if individuals pay their fines in full all other contempt fees will be forgiven. If the offense in question requires a court appearance, the person will be granted a future court date. All warrants and warrant fees will be cleared.

To take part in the program, those interested must visit the court in person at 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Cash, money orders, cashier checks, and Visa and Mastercard credit cards are acceptable forms of payment. Anyone with questions can call 678-382-6973.