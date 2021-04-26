A man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in a Dunwoody parking deck, according to a police department press release.

According to the Dunwoody Police Department, on April 25 at 3:20 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting at 1030 Crown Pointe Parkway. Police say when paramedics arrived, they found a body in a vehicle. The victim has since been identified as 18-year-old Phazeon Harris of Atlanta.

Dunwoody Police say Gemero Anderson, 18, of Lithia Springs turned himself in at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the incident, and is currently in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.

Anderson is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the press release. Police say they believe Anderson and Harris knew each other.

This story is based on a preliminary police report that does not include all the information DPD might have. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent until proven guilty, and details may change as the investigation continues.