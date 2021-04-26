A Newnan woman has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a Sandy Springs man and his dog who were out for a walk just before 8 p.m. on April 25.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, 25-year-old Michael Farmer and his dog Bruce, were walking on the southern side of Hammond Drive west of Glendridge Drive and close to Brookgreen Road. The suspect’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed east on Hammond when Farmer and his dog were struck and killed by a white sedan traveling eastbound that fled the scene, according to SSPD.

Michael Farmer, 25, of Sandy Springs, died from injuries caused by the hit-and-run incident on April 25.

Dominique Houston, 38, of Newnan, was charged with first degree vehicular homicide, two counts of hit and run, reckless driving and following too closely.

SSPD said the same vehicle had been involved in another hit-and-run crash with a vehicle near Roswell Road and I-285. A police spokesperson said Houston is accused of fleeing the first incident at a high rate of speed when her vehicle allegedly hit Farmer and the dog.

Houston was booked at the Fulton County Jail on the charges and is awaiting a court hearing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sandy Springs Police Traffic Investigator Needham at CNeedham@SandySpringsGA.Gov or by calling 470-306-8040.

This story is based on a preliminary police report that does not include all the information SSPD might have. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent until proven guilty, and details may change as the investigation continues.