Fulton County branch libraries will begin a limited reopening from pandemic shutdowns on May 4.

The Fulton County Library System branches will be open with limited services Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Each visitor will be allowed to stay in the library for up to one hour and must wear a mask and observe social distancing. Visitors will be able to browse the shelves and use computers and printers, while being asked to use self-service features as much as possible. Rooms for meetings and studying will remain closed and programs will not be held.

The Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture and History in Atlanta will reopen by appointment only for researchers on the same days and times.

The library system has a goal of a full reopening June 1, according to a press release, depending on conditions.

For more information, see fulcolibrary.org/reopening.