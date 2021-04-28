The 14-day rate of new COVID-19 diagnoses for periods ending April 20 rose in Atlanta while declining in Sandy Springs, according to an April 27 report from the Fulton County Board of Health.

The 14-day rate varied in the main local ZIP codes, rising in two and falling in four.

A chart of COVID-19 diagnoses by city in Fulton County as shown in an April 27 Board of Health report.

The report’s format focuses on comparing new diagnoses in a recent 14-day period with the preceding 14 days.

Atlanta remained the number one city in the county for new COVID-19 diagnoses in the previous 14 days, with 686, a 23.2% increase. Sandy Springs remained in third place with 106 new diagnoses, a 1.9% decrease.

To view the full report, see the county website here.

The report does not state whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed in the most recent 14-day period, their ZIP code was unknown in fewer than 10 cases and their home city was unknown in 27 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of April 27 was 81,278. The countywide confirmed death total from the pandemic was 1,260. A total of 114 fatalities were being reviewed by the Georgia Department of Public Health to confirm the cause of death.

The number of new diagnosed cases and the 14-day trend in the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs in the April 27 report was as follows.

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: 34, down 17.1%

30326: 12, up 100%

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: 39, down 17%

30350: 43, up 30.3%

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: 14, down 17.6%

30342: 32, down 33.3%