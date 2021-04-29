Patrons of the DeKalb County Public Library will soon be able to make appointments to visit their local branches.

The systems’ branch libraries have been closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, offering curbside pick-up for books and other materials. But starting May 3, patrons will be able to make one-hour appointments to browse for books in person, according to a press release.

Patrons must call their local branch to make an appointment, according to the library’s website. Patrons are asked to wear masks and will have their temperature checked before entering the building.

Patrons should use self-checkout machines when possible, according to the press release. The library’s contact-free pickup system will transition to a system where patrons can pick up their items inside the branch.

More information can be found at the library’s website.