COVID-19 diagnoses in Brookhaven and Dunwoody’s main ZIP codes rose about 11 cases in three days, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses were estimated at 6,284 cases as of the April 27 report, up from about 6,273 on April 25.

Reports in Dunwoody’s 30338 ZIP code increased from at least 2,406 confirmed cases of the infectious virus to approximately 2,408 diagnoses. The tally in Dunwoody’s other main ZIP code, 30346, stayed the same.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 3,366 cases, up nine since April 25.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths, but as of April 27, DeKalb County has reported 57,422 cases and 918 deaths.

Among all DeKalb County positive cases, 7.9% were hospitalized and 1.6% have died.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 344. Board of Health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

As of April 29, DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the Atlanta metro area, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett County by about 28,629 cases, Fulton County by about 24,035 cases and Cobb County by about 2,790 cases.