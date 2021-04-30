The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closures

April 30 and May 5-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

May 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

May 3-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramps to Abernathy Road eastbound and westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

April 30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes.

May 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Spalding Drive and North Springs MARTA Station, three right lanes.

May 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between I-285 and Hammond Drive, one right lane.

May 4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Spalding Drive and North Springs MARTA Station, two right lanes.

May 4-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Spalding Drive and Pitts Road, two right lanes.

May 3-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, one right lane.

May 5-7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between I-285 and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.

Glenridge Drive closures

May 3-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Glenforest Drive and Johnson Ferry Road.

Glenridge Drive ramp closures

May 7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Hammond Drive ramp closures

May 5-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 ramp closures

April 30-May 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Roswell Road closed.

May 5-7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

April 30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Perimeter Center Parkway and Ga. 400, one right lane.

May 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Long Island Drive and Lake Forrest Drive, two right lanes.

Other traffic changes

May 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 eastbound and westbound between Long Island Drive and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road will have “rolling closures.”

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.