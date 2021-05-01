Gov. Brian Kemp issued a new executive order on April 30 ending more of the state’s pandemic restrictions in place for a year.

Restrictions lifted include the requirements for social distancing at restaurants and for servers to wear masks.

The order also lifts safety guidelines for gyms, cinemas, hair salons and other businesses where close contact is required as well as scaling back restrictions for live performances, conventions and sporting events.

You can read the full document at this link: https://gov.georgia.gov/…/executi…/2021-executive-orders.

Meanwhile, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reissued administrative orders to suspend water service disconnections for unpaid bills and penalties for late occupation tax payments.

“Our administration is committed to continuing to do all we can to help alleviate the economic hardships COVID-19 has placed on Atlanta’s families and businesses,” said Bottoms in a press release. “Though we are happy to see light at the end of the tunnel, the impact of COVID-19 is far from over.”

One administrative order directs the Department of Watershed Management (DWM) to refrain from taking any action which would result in the termination of water services to any DWM customer due to non-payment through May 31.

An additional administrative order directs the Chief Financial Officer to refrain from taking any action to issue citations or to otherwise impose penalties against any individual or business entity subject to taxation in accordance with Chapter 30, Article III for delinquency on any unpaid tax following the April 1, 2020 deadline through June 30, 2021.