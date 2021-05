Work on $1.94 million in amenities is underway at Brookhaven’s Ashford Park under a city bond-funded program.

A passerby stops in Ashford Park April 24 to check out progress on construction of a splash pad that is expected to be completed this summer. (Phil Mosier)

A splash pad, a new pavilion, and related sidewalks and a bridge are among the projects at the park at 2980 Redding Road.

The new pavilion at Ashford Park. (Phil Mosier)

The splash pad should be completed this summer, this city says. It was intended for a spring completion, but wet weather and pandemic-related issues with supplies and equipment delayed the work, the city says.