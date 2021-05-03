Incumbent John Paulson and challenger Megan Harris have filed to run for the Sandy Springs City Council District 1 seat on the Nov. 2 ballot.

Paulson on April 23 announced plans to run for reelection to the seat, which represents the panhandle area and part of the North End. “The theme of my campaign in 2009 was, ‘We are building a city: let’s hire an engineer,’ and I believe this is still true today,” said Paulson, who works as an engineer as serves as the city’s mayor pro tempore. This would be his fourth term if reelected.

Harris filed her declaration of intent to campaign for the council seat on April 2. She was not immediately available for comment.