A popular Brookhaven race will be back in person this month after skipping 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual Brookhaven Bolt will take place on May 22, with all proceeds going to benefit Ashford Park Elementary School. The 5K race will begin at 8 a.m. at Village Place Brookhaven at 1426 Dresden Drive, and wind through Brookhaven’s Ashford Park neighborhood.

Because of COVID-19, the race did not take place last year. For this year’s race, a few health protocols will be in place, according to the race website. Masks must be worn at all times before and after the race, but can be taken off while participating. Participants are asked to bring their own water, and water bottles will only be provided for participants at the end of the race.

Participants are also asked to stay home if they experience any symptoms that could be associated with COVID-19 24 hours or less before the race, or if they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 10 days or less before the race.

Both runners and walkers are invited to register for the race. Spots are limited, and registration ends at midnight on May 17. The registration fee is $30. Those interested can register at the Brookhaven Bolt’s website.