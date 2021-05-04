COVID-19 diagnoses in Brookhaven and Dunwoody’s main ZIP codes rose about 25 cases in six days, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses were estimated at 6,309 cases as of the May 2 report, up from about 6,284 on April 27.

Reports in Dunwoody’s 30338 ZIP code increased from at least 2,408 confirmed cases of the infectious virus to approximately 2,418 diagnoses. The tally in Dunwoody’s other main ZIP code, 30346, increased by four cases.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 3,377 cases, up 11 since April 27.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths, but as of May 2, DeKalb County has reported 57,751 cases and 926 deaths.

Among all DeKalb County positive cases, 7.9% were hospitalized and 1.6% have died.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 339. Board of Health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

As of May 3, DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the Atlanta metro area, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett County by about 28,674 cases, Fulton County by about 24,224 cases and Cobb County by about 2,845 cases.