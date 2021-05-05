The Atlanta History Center in Buckhead has three authors of note on its May

schedule, all appearing virtually in free events.

Indie rock musician Michelle Zauner will present her memoir “Crying in H Mart” about growing up as a Korean American, on Thursday, May 6, at 6 p.m.

The cover of Michelle Zauner’s “Crying in H Mart.”

Jennifer Jewell, host of NPR’s “Cultivating Place,” introduces her book “The Earth in Her Hands: 75 Extraordinary Women Working in the World of Plants” on Wednesday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

The cover of Charles Blow’s “The Devil You Know.”

Then, on Thursday, May 13 at 7 p.m., New York Times columnist Charles Blow will discuss “The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto,” described as a “call to action for Black Americans to amass political power and fight white supremacy.”

For registration and more information, see atlantahistorycenter.com.