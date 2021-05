The Buckhead Heritage Society’s book club on May 19 will discuss a history of an Atlanta family whose members include the founder of Midtown’s Georgian Terrace Hotel.

The cover of “We Were Dancing on a Volcano.”

Mary Ann Walser will lead the discussion of “We Were Dancing on a Volcano: Bloodlines and Fault Lines of a Star-Crossed Atlanta Family, 1849-1989,” written by the late Joseph Gatins.

The club will meet at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Attendance is free with an RSVP via the society’s website at buckheadheritage.com/events.