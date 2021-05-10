The Brookhaven Police Department has launched an interactive map that allows residents to view crime reports in the city.

The map, called the “Community Crime Map,” is available through LexisNexis, a company which provides government agencies with data support. Residents can go to the Community Crime Map website and sort through police reports by crime, area, date range and other factors.

The map comes following BPD’s “Transparency Project,” an online data portal meant to offer more information about use of force, arrests and other policies within the police department. The project arose after the murder of George Floyd last year and the nationwide protests against police brutality that followed.

In a press release, City Manager Christian Sigman said the map would add “another layer of clarity to our police operations.”

According to the press release, the map shows every type of incident except those associated with family violence. The map will be updated twice daily.