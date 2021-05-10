Student news publications at three local schools won many honors in the Georgia Scholastic Press Association’s spring awards, whose winners were announced April 21.
Among the winners, Pace Academy’s Knightly News took the first-place “All-Georgia” award for best newspaper.
The Oracle at North Springs High School took several honors in columns and critical reviews. And The C&G at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School won the all-state honor for informational graphics.
The GSPA, based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Georgia, holds the contest annually. All of the local schools competed in the category for newspapers, newsmagazines and news websites. “Superior” is an award category for finalists.
The full list of local winners included:
Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School, The C&G
Commentary, superior: “What about fairness?” by Zak Kerr
Feature Profile, superior: “Thomas Barbershop’s tremendous tale” by Alex Newberg
General Excellence, superior, newsmagazine
Information Graphic, All-Georgia: “Immunize Wise” by Maddie Poch
North Springs High School, The Oracle
Column Writing, All-Georgia: “Musicology Corner” by Veronica Kogan
Column Writing, superior: “Cummiskey’s Corner” by Nelson Cummiskey
Column Writing, superior: “It’s OK to not be OK” by Saaniah Hardy
Critical Review, superior: “Justice League: An injustice to comics” by Isaac Linnen
News Website, excellent
Pace Academy, The Knightly News
Critical Review, All-Georgia: “Winter showcase captivates audience” by Darren Rosing
Double-Truck Layout/Design, All-Georgia: “The 2020 Election” by Kathryn Hood
Feature Profile, superior: “Spotlight on faculty passion project: Let America be America again” by Darren Rosing
General Excellence, Newspaper, superior
General Excellence, News Website, Small School winner
Illustration, superior: “Gifted Kid” by Kathryn Hood
Newspaper, All-Georgia
News Story, superior: “Pace hosts first ever TEDx conference” by Megan Hardesty