Student news publications at three local schools won many honors in the Georgia Scholastic Press Association’s spring awards, whose winners were announced April 21.

Among the winners, Pace Academy’s Knightly News took the first-place “All-Georgia” award for best newspaper.

The Oracle at North Springs High School took several honors in columns and critical reviews. And The C&G at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School won the all-state honor for informational graphics.

The GSPA, based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Georgia, holds the contest annually. All of the local schools competed in the category for newspapers, newsmagazines and news websites. “Superior” is an award category for finalists.

The full list of local winners included:

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School, The C&G

Commentary, superior: “What about fairness?” by Zak Kerr

Feature Profile, superior: “Thomas Barbershop’s tremendous tale” by Alex Newberg

General Excellence, superior, newsmagazine

Information Graphic, All-Georgia: “Immunize Wise” by Maddie Poch

North Springs High School, The Oracle

Column Writing, All-Georgia: “Musicology Corner” by Veronica Kogan

Column Writing, superior: “Cummiskey’s Corner” by Nelson Cummiskey

Column Writing, superior: “It’s OK to not be OK” by Saaniah Hardy

Critical Review, superior: “Justice League: An injustice to comics” by Isaac Linnen

News Website, excellent

Pace Academy, The Knightly News

Critical Review, All-Georgia: “Winter showcase captivates audience” by Darren Rosing

Double-Truck Layout/Design, All-Georgia: “The 2020 Election” by Kathryn Hood

Feature Profile, superior: “Spotlight on faculty passion project: Let America be America again” by Darren Rosing

General Excellence, Newspaper, superior

General Excellence, News Website, Small School winner

Illustration, superior: “Gifted Kid” by Kathryn Hood

Newspaper, All-Georgia

News Story, superior: “Pace hosts first ever TEDx conference” by Megan Hardesty