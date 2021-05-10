The annual Lantern Parade will “Take It to the River” in Sandy Springs on June 5 at Morgan Falls Overlook Park.

The parade will take participants with their lanterns down to the Chattahoochee River to set loose the floating lanterns in its waters.

The Sandy Springs Lantern Parade will be held June 5 at Morgan Falls Overlook Park. (Special)

The Steel Canyon Golf Club parking lot at 460 Morgan Falls Road will host pre-parade activities from 7-9 p.m. Food, entertainment and children’s activities will be available.

The parade starts at 9:15 p.m. and makes its way down to Morgan Falls Overlook Park where participants will see floating lanterns on the river.

Anyone feeling creative can make their own lanterns from kits available at the Sandy Springs Farmers Market on May 22 and 29, 10 a.m.-noon. Kits ranging from $5 to $30, with globe lantern kits, illuminated parasol kits, swallowtail butterfly lantern kits and easy accordion lantern kits will be on sale. Ace Hardware at 6348 Roswell Road and High Country Outfitters at 3960 Roswell Road will sell kits. A free template will be available to download from the city’s website.

All locations will sell flying pig lanterns. Anyone who makes a flying pig lantern can march in the front of the parade with Sanderson and the swoop of pigs. The lantern also makes the owner eligible to join Sanderson at the Sparkle Parade that will kick off holidays at City Springs late in the year.

Parking and shuttle service for the parade will be available along Morgan Falls Road. No parking will be available at Steel Canyon Golf Club.

The city relaxed its COVID-19 outdoor restrictions with the start of the Concerts on the Green on April 30. The city encourages residents and visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing, but they are not being enforced.