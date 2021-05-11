The Dunwoody Preservation Trust’s Lemonade Days Festival is returning after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

The Preservation Trust – an organization dedicated to preserving Dunwoody’s history – announced the festival will be held Aug. 18-22 at Brook Run Park at 4770 N. Peachtree Road, according to a press release. The five-day festival is usually held in April, but was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the trust held a socially-distanced spring celebration in place of the festival due to virus restrictions.

Hours of operation on Aug. 18-20 will be 4-10 p.m. On Aug. 21, the festival will be open 10 a.m.-10 p.m., and on Aug. 22 the festival will be open noon-10 p.m.

According to the press release, the festival will feature more than 30 carnival rides, a petting zoo, food vendors, and more. There will also be a 5K run.

Admission to the festival is free, but individual rides will cost $1 each, according to the Preservation Trust’s website. Wristbands for unlimited rides cost $20 for Aug. 18 and $25 for Aug.19-22. Proceeds will benefit the Preservation Trust, and go towards the maintenance of the historic Donaldson-Bannister Farm at 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.