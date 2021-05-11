Correction: Initial hours provided for this vaccination site were incorrect. The walk-in clinic will be open from 1-6 p.m. on May 12.

The Community Assistance Center at 8607 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs will host a free COVID-19 vaccination site Wednesday, May 12 from 1-6 p.m.

The Janssen Vaccine, also known as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a single dose, will be administered. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved the resumption of its use.

The vaccination site will be open to the public. Walk-ins are welcome and no pre-registration is necessary. No ID will be necessary, nor will insurance.

While appointments are not necessary, they can be booked online.