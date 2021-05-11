U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar will discuss her new book about business monopolies in a May 19 virtual appearance at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta’s “Book Fest in Your Living Room” program.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar. (Special)

The Minnesota Democrat and 2020 presidential candidate has written “Antitrust: Taking on Monopoly Power from the Gilded Age to the Digital Age.” Publicity materials describe the book as “a fascinating exploration of antitrust in America and the way forward to protect all Americans from the dangers of curtailed competition, and from vast information gathering, through monopolies.”

The cover of “Antitrust: Taking on Monopoly Power from the Gilded Age to the Digital Age.”

The event is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tickets are $11, or $36 including a copy of the book to be delivered later. For details, see the website.

The event is part of an ongoing series offered by the Dunwoody-based MJCCA. For more information, see atlantajcc.org.