COVID-19 diagnoses in Brookhaven and Dunwoody’s main ZIP codes rose about nine cases in six days, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses were estimated at 6,326 cases as of the May 9 report, up from about 6,317 on May 4.

Reports in Dunwoody’s 30338 ZIP code increased from at least 2,422 confirmed cases of the infectious virus to approximately 2,425 diagnoses. The tally in Dunwoody’s other main ZIP code, 30346, increased by two cases.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 3,384 cases, up four since May 4.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths, but as of May 9, DeKalb County has reported 58,074 cases and 933 deaths.

Among all DeKalb County positive cases, 8% were hospitalized and 1.6% have died.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 337. Board of Health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

As of May 11, DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the Atlanta metro area, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett County by about 28,732 cases, Fulton County by about 24,504 cases and Cobb County by about 2,913 cases.