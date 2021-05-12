Citing a gasoline shortage caused by a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, the city of Sandy Springs has canceled a City Green Live concert scheduled for May 14 and is shifting City Hall to teleworking.

“We are prioritizing access to fuel for police and fire vehicles, and making adjustments in services for all other departments,” Mayor Rusty Paul said in a press release.

City Green will be empty on May 14 after Sandy Springs canceled a concert by Cha Wa due to fuel shortages caused by Colonial Pipeline’s shutdown. Crowds filled the space for the Drivin N Cryin concert April 30. (Phil Mosier)

Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of pipeline operations Wednesday at approximately 5 p.m., but said on its website that it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal.

“Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the startup period,” the company said. “Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.”

City Hall will operate virtually until further notice. Non-essential city personnel will telework to conserve gas for first responders.

Most city employees live outside Sandy Springs, so fuel accessibility and conservation affect their commute.

“Without them, we cannot successfully execute the events. For example, it takes over 50 staff to put on the Friday night City Green Live concerts, including SSPD officers providing traffic control and other safety functions,” Paul said.

He urged residents to conserve fuel and delay non-essential travel until fuel supplies return to normal.

AAA forecast gas prices to climb this week in reaction to the shutdown of the pipeline, which delivers approximately 45% of all fuel to the East Coast.