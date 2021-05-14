Brookhaven resident Dale Boone has filed for candidacy with the city, signaling intent to run for the District 4 Brookhaven City Council seat this November.

According to the Brookhaven city clerk, Boone has turned in his “Declaration of Intent” to receive campaign funds. He also filed his campaign contribution report on April 30. No contributions or expenditures were reported.

The council seat is currently held by Councilmember Joe Gebbia, who has already announced he will not seek re-election. Boone previously ran for mayor in 2015 and for the District 4 seat against Gebbia in 2017.

Boone was not immediately available for comment.

Qualifying dates for candidates who wish to run in the city’s election are Aug.18-20.