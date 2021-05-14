COVID-19 diagnoses in Brookhaven and Dunwoody’s main ZIP codes rose about nine cases in three days, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses were estimated at 6,335 cases as of the May 11 report, up from about 6,326 on May 9.

Reports in Dunwoody’s 30338 ZIP code increased from at least 2,425 confirmed cases of the infectious virus to approximately 2,426 diagnoses. The tally in Dunwoody’s other main ZIP code, 30346, increased by three cases.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 3,389 cases, up five since May 9.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths, but as of May 11, DeKalb County has reported 58,130 cases and 941 deaths.

Among all DeKalb County positive cases, 8% were hospitalized and 1.6% have died.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 332. Board of Health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

As of May 13, DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the Atlanta metro area, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett County by about 28,711 cases, Fulton County by about 24,564 cases and Cobb County by about 2,919 cases.