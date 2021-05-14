The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road lane closures

May 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Ga. 400 and Barfield Road, one left lane.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

May 14-15 and 17-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramps to Abernathy Road eastbound and westbound closed.

May 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

May 17-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

May 14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Spalding Drive and Pitts Road, two right lanes.

May 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, one right lane.

May 19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one left lane.

May 20-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.

Glenridge Drive ramp closures

May 14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

I-285 ramp closures

May 14 and 19-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

May 17-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Roswell Road closed.

I-285 lane closures

May 14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.

May 14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

May 17-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, one right lane.

May 19-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Long Island Drive and Lake Forrest Drive, two right lanes.

Lake Hearn Drive closures

May 15, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

May 15, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed between Ga. 400 and Lake Hearn Drive.

May 18-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.

Roswell Road ramp closures

May 17-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Other traffic changes

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.