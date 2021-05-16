Three men were wounded May 15 in a shooting at a Buckhead shopping center parking lot that police believe followed a dispute at a pool party at a nearby apartment complex.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a dispute involving a large group of people began at the Peninsula at Buckhead apartments at 2591 Piedmont Road. The dispute continued in the lobby of the apartment building and then in the parking lot of a Home Depot in the adjacent Lindbergh Plaza shopping center, where the shooting took place. APD responded around 7:45 p.m.

The three victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to APD.

APD investigators were working to identify a vehicle believed to have been used by suspects in the shooting.

This story is based on a preliminary police report that does not include all the information APD might have. Details may change as the investigation continues.