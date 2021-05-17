Brookhaven’s three municipal pools will open for the summer on May 29 and stay open until Sept. 6.

The pools are located at Murphey Candler Park at 1551 W. Nancy Creek Drive, Briarwood Park at 2235 Briarwood Way, and Lynwood Park at 3360 Osborne Road.

A newly-renovated pool at Briarwood Park opened in September of last year. According to the press release, the $3.5 million renovation includes a 75-foot long competition section with six swimming lanes, and a pool deck with a new pavilion, bleachers and umbrellas.

“We’re looking forward to operating at full capacity this summer,” said Brookhaven Parks and Recreation Director Brian Borden in a press release. “I encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the pools, and if you have a chance you should check out our renovated Briarwood Park pool.”

According to the press release, staff will be on hand to sanitize pool furniture after each use, and towels and sanitizer will be available for patrons who wish to do it themselves. Social distancing is encouraged.

Residents can purchase season passes for the pools online. Passes cost $80 for children under 18, $120 for adults, and $60 for seniors who are 55 or older. A family of four can purchase a season pass for $250. Daily admission to the pools costs $3 for children ages 2 to 17, $5 for adults ages 18 to 54, and $1 for seniors older than 55.

Pool hours will be as follows:

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday: noon-6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: 1-6 p.m.