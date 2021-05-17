After holding a virtual ceremony last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Memorial Day Ceremony in person this year.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. on May 31 at Brook Run Park Veterans Memorial, located at 4770 North Peachtree Road.

The ceremony is co-hosted by Dunwoody’s Veteran Events Planning Committee, which works to put on veteran’s events in the city. This announcement comes after Dunwoody lifted its mask mandate on May 14.

“Last year, our Memorial Day Ceremony was held virtually,” said Mayor Lynn Deutsch in a press release. “This year, I’m grateful for the option to safely gather to honor and remember those who sacrificed their lives for their country and our freedom.”

The event will also be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page for those who feel more comfortable taking part virtually, according to the press release.

The keynote speaker for the event will be DeKalb County District 4 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw. Bradshaw joined the U.S. Army in 1986 and did tours in Germany, Saudi Arabia and Iraq. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and two Army Commendation Medals, and left active military service in 1993. This is second term as a DeKalb County commissioner.