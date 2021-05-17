Two people were found dead in Buckhead from separate shootings May 17 as a wave of gun violence continued citywide.

Around 1:30 a.m., according to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a man shot inside a vehicle at the Buford Spring Connector and Sidney Marcus Boulevard. The man died at a hospital. APD said that, based on its preliminary investigation, the man was the passenger in the vehicle and had been hit by gunfire from another vehicle as they traveled on Ga. 400.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers found a man shot to death inside Azule Restaurant & Lounge at 2625 Piedmont Road in the Buckhead Crossing shopping center, according to APD.

Preliminary police reports do not include all the information APD might have. Details may change as the investigation continues.

The killings were part of another weekend of violent crime in Atlanta that saw this year’s number of known homicides hit 49. The crimes included the non-fatal shooting of three men May 15 in the parking lot of Buckhead’s Lindbergh Plaza shopping center, across the street from the Buckhead Crossing homicide scene.

A spike in violent crime is happening in cities across the country. In Atlanta, crime and policing have been major political issues for Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who recently announced she will not run for reelection. And locally in Buckhead, crime has been a driver of a movement for independent cityhood.

–Collin Kelley contributed